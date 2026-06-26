Why OpenAI is delaying its IPO to 2027

AI model launch

GPT 5.6 launch also pushed back

Separately, OpenAI has also pushed back the launch of its next-gen AI model, GPT 5.6. The delay comes after a request from the US government to first release it to a select group of trusted partners. During an internal meeting, Altman told his employees that the Trump administration had asked for this staggered rollout due to rising concerns over advanced AI capabilities and their potential impact on society at large.