OpenAI Foundation is investing $1 billion in AI safety

New leadership and initiatives

Wojciech Zaremba will head the foundation's AI resilience initiatives, focusing on AI's impact on biosecurity and general safety, while Jacob Trefethen will focus on using AI for Alzheimer's research.

The foundation is also teaming up with experts to study how AI affects jobs, promising more updates soon.

With new leaders like CFO Robert Kaiden and Anna Makanju overseeing charitable work, The foundation said it will deploy substantial resources toward the most promising approaches and plans to share more details in the coming weeks.