OpenAI Foundation is investing $1 billion in AI safety
OpenAI Foundation is putting $1 billion on the table to tackle AI risks and boost life sciences in 2026.
The money will go toward grants and programs focused on things like fighting biological threats and using AI for breakthroughs in science, including health.
New leadership and initiatives
Wojciech Zaremba will head the foundation's AI resilience initiatives, focusing on AI's impact on biosecurity and general safety, while Jacob Trefethen will focus on using AI for Alzheimer's research.
The foundation is also teaming up with experts to study how AI affects jobs, promising more updates soon.
With new leaders like CFO Robert Kaiden and Anna Makanju overseeing charitable work, The foundation said it will deploy substantial resources toward the most promising approaches and plans to share more details in the coming weeks.