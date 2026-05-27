OpenAI Foundation launches $250 million fund to address AI impacts
Business
OpenAI Foundation just announced a $250 million fund to help tackle the real-world effects of AI, such as job changes and economic shifts.
The goal? Support research on how AI affects work, help people whose jobs are disrupted, and make sure the benefits of AI are shared more fairly.
Details on specific projects are coming later this year.
OpenAI Foundation funds predictive AI tools
The fund will go out as grants and partnerships, to nonprofits and other organizations building tools (think AI simulations) that predict economic changes.
OpenAI Foundation says acting early is crucial since AI is advancing so quickly.
This move is part of its bigger plan to invest in solutions for society as tech keeps evolving.