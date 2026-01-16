OpenAI invests in Sam Altman's brain chip start-up

OpenAI , the artificial intelligence (AI) company led by CEO Sam Altman , has invested in his new start-up, Merge Labs. The company describes itself as a "research lab" focused on bridging biological functions and AI to enhance human capabilities. The investment was part of a larger $250 million seed round at an $850 million valuation.

Innovative approach Merge Labs's vision and technology Merge Labs aims to interface with neurons at scale, potentially restoring lost abilities and improving brain states. The company plans to achieve these goals non-invasively by developing new technologies that connect with neurons using molecules instead of electrodes. This innovative approach would allow for information transmission and reception through deep-reaching modalities like ultrasound.

Strategic partnership OpenAI's investment and collaboration with Merge Labs OpenAI has invested in Merge Labs's seed round, the largest single check in the company's $250 million funding. The move strengthens Altman's competition with Elon Musk, whose start-up Neuralink is also developing computer interface chips for people with severe paralysis. As part of the deal, OpenAI will collaborate with Merge Labs on scientific foundation models and other frontier tools to accelerate progress in bioengineering, neuroscience, and device engineering.

