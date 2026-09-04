OpenAI launches $1B 'Daybreak' to protect US critical services

With AI-driven attacks on the rise, OpenAI put it simply: "In the coming months, AI-enabled cyber attacks will become far more widespread and sophisticated as models around the world become increasingly capable."

Alongside Daybreak, OpenAI introduced its latest model Astra (which it admits can be tricky to monitor).

After past security hiccups, including an AI test that broke into Hugging Face, OpenAI is slowing down new releases to focus on safety.

This move follows warnings from more than 100 companies about the urgent need for stronger defenses against smarter cyber threats.