OpenAI loses executives Kevin Weil and Bill Peebles amid restructuring

OpenAI streamlines products, builds desktop app

Weil's exit is part of a bigger push to streamline how OpenAI builds products and stays ahead of competitors like Anthropic.

Projects are being shuffled, Weil's Prism will now merge with Codex, and there are more executive role changes behind the scenes, including health-related leaves for some leaders.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is working on a new desktop app that brings together ChatGPT, coding tools, and web browsing in one place.