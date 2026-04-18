OpenAI loses executives Kevin Weil and Bill Peebles amid restructuring
OpenAI is making some big changes at the top. Kevin Weil, who led product and science initiatives, has announced he's leaving after nearly two years.
Around the same time, Bill Peebles, who headed up the Sora AI video team, also resigned after OpenAI had announced plans to discontinue support for its Sora video generator.
OpenAI streamlines products, builds desktop app
Weil's exit is part of a bigger push to streamline how OpenAI builds products and stays ahead of competitors like Anthropic.
Projects are being shuffled, Weil's Prism will now merge with Codex, and there are more executive role changes behind the scenes, including health-related leaves for some leaders.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is working on a new desktop app that brings together ChatGPT, coding tools, and web browsing in one place.