OpenAI Meta Anthropic pour funds after 50% AI hacks rise

The EU's new AI Act kicks in in two days, setting the first official rules for how AI companies handle data and copyright.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan's CEO has launched a group to protect critical infrastructure from AI threats, and the US is bringing together tech firms and government agencies to patch up vulnerabilities.

Gartner estimates that spending on information security will increase 12.5% in 2026 to $240 billion, and it's clear everyone's taking these new risks seriously.