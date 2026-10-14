OpenAI names Uday Ruddarraju to lead data center computing divisions
OpenAI just named former xAI executive Uday Ruddarraju as the new head of its data center and computing divisions, stepping in for Sachin Katti, who will transition out of his role over the next few weeks and plans to remain as an adviser after that.
Ruddarraju joined OpenAI last year and has already been leading compute tech since July.
This move comes as OpenAI ramps up its efforts to build more powerful data centers to develop new AI models and support wider adoption of the technology.
Sachin Katti to remain OpenAI adviser
Ruddarraju is taking over at a time when OpenAI is facing lots of changes: several key leaders just left, so his experience working with tech partners like NVIDIA will be important.
Katti, who helped the company with several large data center efforts, including an 8-gigawatt project in Ohio with SB Energy and NVIDIA, had been overseeing GPT-Infra, will still be around as an adviser.
Keeping these leaders close helps OpenAI stay steady while it pushes ahead with even bigger AI plans.