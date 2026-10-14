OpenAI names Uday Ruddarraju to lead data center computing divisions

OpenAI just named former xAI executive Uday Ruddarraju as the new head of its data center and computing divisions, stepping in for Sachin Katti, who will transition out of his role over the next few weeks and plans to remain as an adviser after that.

Ruddarraju joined OpenAI last year and has already been leading compute tech since July.

This move comes as OpenAI ramps up its efforts to build more powerful data centers to develop new AI models and support wider adoption of the technology.