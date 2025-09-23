NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI to build 10GW data centers

NVIDIA , the leading chipmaker, has announced a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up OpenAI . The deal will see NVIDIA invest up to $100 billion to build and deploy at least 10 gigawatts of AI datacenters for OpenAI's future model training and deployment. The first phase of this ambitious project is expected to go live in the second half of 2026 using NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform.

Strategic importance Jensen Huang, Sam Altman on compute infrastructure's importance Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of this partnership in advancing AI technology. He said, "This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward—deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence." OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman also stressed on compute infrastructure as a key element for future economies.

Partnership details OpenAI's preferred strategic compute partner As part of the deal, NVIDIA will be OpenAI's preferred strategic compute and networking partner for its AI factory expansion. The two companies will co-optimize their roadmaps, aligning OpenAI's model and infrastructure software with NVIDIA's hardware and software. This partnership builds on existing collaborations with a broad network of partners including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank and Stargate.