OpenAI to double workforce to 8,000 as AI war intensifies

OpenAI , the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up behind ChatGPT , is planning to nearly double its workforce from 4,500 to around 8,000 by the end of 2026, according to a report by Financial Times. The expansion comes as part of OpenAI's aggressive strategy to scale operations amid rising competition in the AI sector.

Recruitment strategy New hires to focus on product development and engineering The new hires will mainly be deployed in product development, engineering, research, and sales. This indicates a broad-based growth strategy for the company. OpenAI is also said to be ramping up recruitment for "technical ambassadorship" roles. These specialists would help businesses better integrate and utilize its AI tools like ChatGPT.

Information OpenAI's recent valuation and funding boost OpenAI was recently valued at around $840 billion in its latest funding round. The round saw participation from major tech companies and investors, including SoftBank led by Masayoshi Son. The financial backing comes as the AI sector witnesses a surge in investment and competition.

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