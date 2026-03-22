OpenAI to double workforce to 8,000 as AI war intensifies
What's the story
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up behind ChatGPT, is planning to nearly double its workforce from 4,500 to around 8,000 by the end of 2026, according to a report by Financial Times. The expansion comes as part of OpenAI's aggressive strategy to scale operations amid rising competition in the AI sector.
Recruitment strategy
New hires to focus on product development and engineering
The new hires will mainly be deployed in product development, engineering, research, and sales. This indicates a broad-based growth strategy for the company. OpenAI is also said to be ramping up recruitment for "technical ambassadorship" roles. These specialists would help businesses better integrate and utilize its AI tools like ChatGPT.
Information
OpenAI's recent valuation and funding boost
OpenAI was recently valued at around $840 billion in its latest funding round. The round saw participation from major tech companies and investors, including SoftBank led by Masayoshi Son. The financial backing comes as the AI sector witnesses a surge in investment and competition.
Strategic shift
'Code red' warning for OpenAI amid AI race
Internally, CEO Sam Altman had reportedly issued a "code red" directive in early December last year. The move was aimed at pausing non-core projects and redirecting teams to speed up development in light of rival advancements, including Google's Gemini 3. As the global AI race heats up, OpenAI's planned expansion shows its intent to stay ahead in a rapidly changing and highly competitive market.