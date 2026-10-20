OpenAI racing to raise $30B before Anthropic IPO next month
Business
OpenAI is hustling to raise $30 billion in funding before its rival Anthropic goes public next month.
The goal? Lock in investors early and hit a massive more than $1.4 trillion valuation, giving people a big choice between two of AI's biggest names.
OpenAI $70B revenue, Anthropic $16.8B surge
Both companies are seeing huge growth: OpenAI expects to hit $70 billion in annual revenue this year, thanks to its GPT-6 Astra model, while Anthropic's revenue jumped from $11.6 billion to $16.8 billion just between two quarters.
This funding round could shake up where big money flows in AI next.
OpenAI is a very different company than it was a few months ago.