OpenAI revenue jumps 50% to record $10 billion in Q3
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has reported a record-breaking quarterly revenue of $10 billion for the three months ending September. The figure represents a nearly 50% increase from the previous quarter and almost a threefold jump from the same period last year. The financial details were shared with investors during a call on Tuesday by OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar.
Financial performance
OpenAI's annualized revenue hits $50 billion mark
During the investor call, OpenAI also revealed that it ended September with an annualized revenue of about $50 billion.
The company's adjusted operating margin improved from -150% in the second quarter to -109% in the third quarter.
This improvement indicates a positive trend in OpenAI's financial health over this period.
Market position
OpenAI's comeback in the AI software market
Despite losing ground to rival Anthropic earlier this year, OpenAI has bounced back with new AI models and aggressive pricing strategies.
The company's business has been accelerating even as Anthropic's revenue growth has slowed down.
OpenAI is close to finalizing a new funding round at a whopping $1.25 trillion valuation, after postponing its IPO plans until next year. The company recently raised an initial $11 billion from this round.