ChatGPT ad pilot tops $100M annualized revenue

OpenAI 's ChatGPT ad pilot in the US has crossed the $100 million annualized revenue mark in just six weeks since its launch. The impressive figure highlights a strong initial demand for the AI start-up's new advertising venture. The company had announced plans to show ads on ChatGPT for some US users back in January, as part of efforts to monetize its AI chatbot and cover development costs.

Ad details Ads independent of AI model's responses The ads featured on ChatGPT are independent of the responses generated by the AI model and don't affect its outputs. The company has also assured that user conversations aren't shared with marketers. Currently, around 85% of users can see ads but less than 20% see them daily. This leaves a lot of room for ad monetization within the existing user base.

Expansion strategy Global expansion and self-serve advertiser capabilities in the pipeline OpenAI plans to expand its ad pilot globally in the coming weeks, starting with Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company has already onboarded over 600 advertisers, with nearly 80% of small and medium-sized businesses showing interest in ChatGPT ads. To further drive growth and accessibility, OpenAI will launch self-serve advertiser capabilities in April.

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