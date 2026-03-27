ChatGPT ad pilot tops $100M annualized revenue
What's the story
OpenAI's ChatGPT ad pilot in the US has crossed the $100 million annualized revenue mark in just six weeks since its launch. The impressive figure highlights a strong initial demand for the AI start-up's new advertising venture. The company had announced plans to show ads on ChatGPT for some US users back in January, as part of efforts to monetize its AI chatbot and cover development costs.
Ad details
Ads independent of AI model's responses
The ads featured on ChatGPT are independent of the responses generated by the AI model and don't affect its outputs. The company has also assured that user conversations aren't shared with marketers. Currently, around 85% of users can see ads but less than 20% see them daily. This leaves a lot of room for ad monetization within the existing user base.
Expansion strategy
Global expansion and self-serve advertiser capabilities in the pipeline
OpenAI plans to expand its ad pilot globally in the coming weeks, starting with Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company has already onboarded over 600 advertisers, with nearly 80% of small and medium-sized businesses showing interest in ChatGPT ads. To further drive growth and accessibility, OpenAI will launch self-serve advertiser capabilities in April.
Leadership change
Potential impact on customer trust
David Dugan, a former Meta ads executive, has been appointed as the head of OpenAI's global advertising solutions team. Analysts believe that this move could open up a major revenue stream from millions of ChatGPT users. However, some customers may not be happy with the change and it could affect their trust in the product.