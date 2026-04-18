OpenAI loses multiple executives as it slashes 'side quests'

OpenAI 's ex-Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil and Sora AI video team lead Bill Peebles have announced their departure from the company. Weil, who joined OpenAI nearly two years ago, was instrumental in product development at Instagram and X. He recently led the OpenAI for Science project but has now announced his exit from the organization.

Departure A larger trend at OpenAI Peebles, who headed the Sora AI video team, also announced his exit from OpenAI. His departure comes just weeks after the firm revealed plans to discontinue support for its AI video generator. The exits come as part of a larger trend at OpenAI, which has been streamlining its product offerings and restructuring its executive team in recent weeks.

Strategic changes OpenAI shifts focus to core enterprise AI business In light of the recent departures, OpenAI is focusing on its core enterprise AI business and a forthcoming "superapp." The company has also been cutting back on "side quests," including customer-facing projects such as Sora and OpenAI for Science. Sora was costing an estimated $1 million per day in compute costs before it was shut down last month.

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Team absorption Weil's team being decentralized into other research teams The internal research group behind Prism, an AI-powered platform aimed at accelerating scientific discovery, is being absorbed into "other research teams." Weil announced his departure in a social media post where he said his team was "being decentralized into other research teams." He also noted that accelerating science will be one of the most stunningly positive outcomes of their push toward AGI.

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