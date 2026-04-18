OpenAI loses multiple executives as it slashes 'side quests'
What's the story
OpenAI's ex-Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil and Sora AI video team lead Bill Peebles have announced their departure from the company. Weil, who joined OpenAI nearly two years ago, was instrumental in product development at Instagram and X. He recently led the OpenAI for Science project but has now announced his exit from the organization.
Departure
A larger trend at OpenAI
Peebles, who headed the Sora AI video team, also announced his exit from OpenAI. His departure comes just weeks after the firm revealed plans to discontinue support for its AI video generator. The exits come as part of a larger trend at OpenAI, which has been streamlining its product offerings and restructuring its executive team in recent weeks.
Strategic changes
OpenAI shifts focus to core enterprise AI business
In light of the recent departures, OpenAI is focusing on its core enterprise AI business and a forthcoming "superapp." The company has also been cutting back on "side quests," including customer-facing projects such as Sora and OpenAI for Science. Sora was costing an estimated $1 million per day in compute costs before it was shut down last month.
Team absorption
Weil's team being decentralized into other research teams
The internal research group behind Prism, an AI-powered platform aimed at accelerating scientific discovery, is being absorbed into "other research teams." Weil announced his departure in a social media post where he said his team was "being decentralized into other research teams." He also noted that accelerating science will be one of the most stunningly positive outcomes of their push toward AGI.
Industry impact
Departure announcements coincide with industry-wide shifts
In his departure announcement, Peebles credited Sora for sparking a "huge amount of investment in video across the industry." He argued that research like this needs space away from the company's mainline roadmap. The moves come as OpenAI continues to reshape its executive team and product portfolio amid competition from rivals such as Anthropic.