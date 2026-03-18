OpenAI's IPO could happen by end of 2026

OpenAI is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this year, CNBC reported. The AI start-up is now focusing on its enterprise business as part of this process. Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Applications, recently held an all-hands meeting with employees and emphasized the company's commitment to helping businesses and driving high-productivity use cases.

User conversion Converting users into high-compute users Simo said at the meeting that OpenAI's goal is to convert its 900 million weekly active users into high-compute users. The company plans to achieve this by transforming ChatGPT into a productivity tool. This move comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to take on competitors like Google and Anthropic in the enterprise market.

IPO details IPO likely in Q4 2026 OpenAI's IPO could happen as early as Q4 2026, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC. Ahead of this market debut, CFO Sarah Friar is expanding OpenAI's finance team. Earlier this year, she hired Ajmere Dale (former chief accounting officer at Block) and Cynthia Gaylor (former CFO of DocuSign). Gaylor will handle investor relations in her new role.

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Competition response 'Not everything is an emergency' In December, OpenAI had declared a "code red" effort to improve ChatGPT amid stiff competition from Google and Anthropic. The company had even paused investments in other areas like health, shopping, and advertising. Simo said during the March all-hands meeting that while they're moving with urgency, not everything can be declared an emergency. She stressed on staying focused and executing well at this stage of their journey.

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