OpenAI raises record $110B from Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank

OpenAI has raised a whopping $110 billion in one of the largest private funding rounds ever. The investment comes from tech giants Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank. Amazon has invested $50 billion, while NVIDIA and SoftBank have each contributed $30 billion. This funding round is still open with more investors expected to join in the future.

Valuation details Valuation skyrockets ahead of mega-IPO The latest funding round values OpenAI at a staggering $840 billion, significantly higher than its last valuation of $300 billion in March 2025. The company had raised $40 billion in that round, which was then the largest private funding round on record. With this new influx of capital, OpenAI is gearing up for a mega-IPO later this year.

Strategic alliances Infrastructure partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA As part of the investment, OpenAI is entering major infrastructure partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA. The company will develop a new "stateful runtime environment" where its models will run on Amazon's Bedrock platform. It also plans to expand its AWS partnership by $100 billion, which committed $38 billion in compute services earlier.

AI advancements Commitment to AWS Trainium compute OpenAI has committed to using at least 2GW of AWS Trainium compute as part of the deal. The company also plans to build custom models for Amazon consumer products. NVIDIA's investment will be used for "3GW of dedicated inference capacity and 2GW of training on Vera Rubin systems." This expansion will bolster OpenAI's ability to train and deploy frontier models globally.

AI influence ChatGPT's user growth and impact on jobs OpenAI's ChatGPT now boasts over 900 million weekly active users and more than 50 million consumer subscribers. The company also highlighted the success of its cloud-based software engineering agent, Codex, which is available to paid ChatGPT subscribers. However, the rise of AI has also led to job cuts in some sectors due to increased productivity.