OpenAI to increase India investment after 27-fold Codex growth
OpenAI is set to invest more in India after seeing Codex usage skyrocket: India's now a top-five market, with 27-fold growth since early 2026.
Interestingly, more than one-quarter of Codex requests are for non-coding stuff, showing how versatile it's become.
"We are seeing an enormous uptick in adoption, and we have deployed more credits in India across the Asia Pacific than any other market," said Thomas Jeng, head of startups - APAC at OpenAI, told ET.
OpenAI partners with TCS Infosys Razorpay
To speed up Codex adoption, OpenAI has joined forces with big names like TCS, Infosys, and Razorpay, plus venture capital groups and learning communities.
Jeng praised the technical skills of Indian startups using AI to go global.
Even with competition from Anthropic heating up this year, OpenAI says it's focused on making Codex more user-friendly and practical for businesses across India.