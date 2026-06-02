OpenAI to increase India investment after 27-fold Codex growth Business Jun 02, 2026

OpenAI is set to invest more in India after seeing Codex usage skyrocket: India's now a top-five market, with 27-fold growth since early 2026.

Interestingly, more than one-quarter of Codex requests are for non-coding stuff, showing how versatile it's become.

"We are seeing an enormous uptick in adoption, and we have deployed more credits in India across the Asia Pacific than any other market," said Thomas Jeng, head of startups - APAC at OpenAI, told ET.