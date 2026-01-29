OpenAI wants $60B from tech giants to boost AI
Business
OpenAI—the folks behind ChatGPT—are reportedly asking NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon for a massive $60 billion investment.
This follows an earlier attempt to raise $50 billion from Middle Eastern investors, with Sam Altman even flying out to Abu Dhabi for big funding talks.
The goal? Keep OpenAI growing fast in the AI race.
Why all this money matters
Building smarter AI isn't cheap. OpenAI needs billions for powerful chips, huge data centers, and top talent.
Even though they aren't profitable yet, they've already committed over $1.4 trillion toward future AI projects—hoping these big bets will help their tech go mainstream and keep them leading the pack in artificial intelligence.