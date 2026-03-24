OpenAI's $10B funding round nears completion with top PE firms

OpenAI is offering a pretty sweet deal: senior-class equity with at least 17.5% guaranteed returns, plus perks like board seats and early access to its latest AI models. This setup helps investors roll out new tech across their companies while keeping costs in check.

OpenAI's strategy: Why go big or go home?

OpenAI's AI tools are already making waves in finance, health care, and automation.

By teaming up with these private equity giants, OpenAI can get its custom solutions into more businesses, making it harder for clients to switch and setting the stage for future growth (and maybe even an IPO down the line).