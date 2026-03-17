OpenAI's Altman is pursuing Hollywood partnerships to create new content
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is making moves in Hollywood, a few months after Disney invested $1 billion in OpenAI, in a deal that also licensed more than 200 characters for use in Sora.
With Disney now letting users create videos using more than 200 characters from Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, other studios are starting to pay attention too.
Altman's been spotted with studio execs, hinting at potential partnerships
Altman wants to get filmmakers on board and ease old copyright worries. Company representatives said the deal provides additional guardrails.
He's even been spotted at Tower Bar where Jared Leto was also present and with studio executives, hinting at possible partnerships or maybe even big acquisitions down the line.
If you're into movies or tech, this could shake up how entertainment gets made—and who gets to make it.