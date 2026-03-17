OpenAI's Altman is pursuing Hollywood partnerships to create new content

Altman's been spotted with studio execs, hinting at potential partnerships

Altman wants to get filmmakers on board and ease old copyright worries. Company representatives said the deal provides additional guardrails.

He's even been spotted at Tower Bar where Jared Leto was also present and with studio executives, hinting at possible partnerships or maybe even big acquisitions down the line.

If you're into movies or tech, this could shake up how entertainment gets made—and who gets to make it.