OpenAI's Frontier Alliances brings AI to the workplace

OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just launched Frontier Alliances, a big push to help companies actually use AI in their day-to-day operations, not just experiment with it. Announced in February 2026, this effort brings in consulting giants like BCG, McKinsey, Accenture, and Capgemini to make the transition smoother and faster.

Frontier is a platform where businesses can build and run Frontier is a platform where businesses can build and run "AI coworkers," basically digital teammates that handle tasks across different company systems.

These agents connect with existing software and data to automate workflows or flag issues when needed.

The idea is to finally move past scattered tools and give companies more control over how they use AI.

Partners are being trained and certified on OpenAI technology These firms aren't just along for the ride: they help companies figure out their AI game plan (think strategy from BCG and McKinsey) or get everything working together at scale (thanks to Accenture and Capgemini).

Their teams are being trained and will be certified on OpenAI technology and will work alongside OpenAI's forward-deployed engineers so businesses can accelerate the move from pilots to scaled deployments.