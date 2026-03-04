OpenAI's Pentagon deal is 'definitely rushed,' admits Sam Altman Business Mar 04, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just revealed a new partnership with the US Department of Defense to bring their AI models onto the Pentagon's classified network.

The news dropped right after Anthropic's talks with the military fell through.

Altman emphasized that the DoD respected OpenAI's core rules—no domestic mass surveillance and keeping humans in charge of force, including banning autonomous weapons.

Still, he openly called the deal "definitely rushed" and admitted, "the optics don't look good."