Opinion: Iran's war on data centers could benefit India Business Mar 17, 2026

Iran's strikes on Gulf data centers, especially those Iran says provide technical or data support to American defense suppliers, have hit major players like Amazon Web Services in the UAE and Bahrain, raising concerns about the Gulf's data-centre ambitions, including Saudi Arabia's $100 billion Transcendence AI initiative.

But here's the twist: India, already holding a bigger slice of the global data center market than the Gulf, is set to gain from all this chaos.