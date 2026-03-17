Opinion: Iran's war on data centers could benefit India
Iran's strikes on Gulf data centers, especially those Iran says provide technical or data support to American defense suppliers, have hit major players like Amazon Web Services in the UAE and Bahrain, raising concerns about the Gulf's data-centre ambitions, including Saudi Arabia's $100 billion Transcendence AI initiative.
But here's the twist: India, already holding a bigger slice of the global data center market than the Gulf, is set to gain from all this chaos.
Why India is the next big data center destination
India's data center industry is growing fast, expected to double in value over the coming years.
Not only are these facilities around 40% cheaper to build than global averages, but states like Maharashtra and Karnataka also offer perks like land subsidies and discounted power.
With global companies looking for safer, cost-effective options, India is becoming a top pick for future tech infrastructure.