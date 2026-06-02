OPPO and Instagram launch Lumo program in India for creators
Business
OPPO and Instagram have kicked off the OPPO Lumo image program to help micro and nano creators in India level up their content game.
The big news? If you use an OPPO Find X phone, you can now upload videos to Instagram with way better quality: think sharper images, richer colors, and more detail.
Monthly challenges and creator mentorship
The program brings monthly content challenges where winners get featured on both OPPO and Instagram.
There are also mentorship sessions, masterclasses, certifications, and a vodcast series covering everything from growing as a creator to the latest digital trends.
It's all about giving up-and-coming creators real tools and some well-deserved recognition to shine online.