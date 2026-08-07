Optimystix Entertainment opens ₹108.5cr IPO on NSE SME platform
Business
Optimystix Entertainment, known for its hit TV productions, just kicked off a ₹108.5 crore IPO on the NSE SME platform.
The offer is open until August 11 and includes both new shares and an offer for sale.
If you're curious about investing, this could be your chance to own a piece of a major media player.
Price band ₹166-₹175 minimum investment ₹1.4L
The share price ranges from ₹166 to ₹175, with a minimum lot of 800 shares, meaning you'll need at least ₹1.4 lakh if you go for the upper band.
Allotment happens on August 12, and shares are expected to list by August 14, 2026.
Optimystix plans to use over half the funds raised (₹55.88 crore) to ramp up production and operations, so it's all about fueling their next big projects.