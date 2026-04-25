Oracle Meta Snap block cut jobs to boost AI investment
Big changes are happening in tech: Oracle, Meta, Snap, and Block have announced or are planning layoffs affecting nearly 40,000 employees as they double down on artificial intelligence.
The move is all about shifting resources from people to smarter tech, showing just how quickly the industry is evolving.
Oracle 30,000 layoffs, Meta 10% cuts
Oracle led the pack with about 30,000 layoffs (including 12,000 in India).
Snap trimmed around 1,000 roles (about 16% of its team), citing AI progress as a key reason.
Block said more than 4,000 employees were either let go or placed into consultation as it shifted toward "intelligence tools."
Meta plans to reduce its workforce by 10%, tying these cuts directly to bigger investments in AI.
For tech workers everywhere, it's a clear sign: companies are betting big on automation and streamlining for the future.