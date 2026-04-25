Oracle Meta Snap block cut jobs to boost AI investment

Oracle 30,000 layoffs, Meta 10% cuts

Oracle led the pack with about 30,000 layoffs (including 12,000 in India).

Snap trimmed around 1,000 roles (about 16% of its team), citing AI progress as a key reason.

Block said more than 4,000 employees were either let go or placed into consultation as it shifted toward "intelligence tools."

Meta plans to reduce its workforce by 10%, tying these cuts directly to bigger investments in AI.

For tech workers everywhere, it's a clear sign: companies are betting big on automation and streamlining for the future.