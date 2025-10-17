Oracle forecasts cloud revenue to reach $166B by 2030

Oracle has projected its cloud infrastructure revenue will hit $166 billion by fiscal year 2030. This would account for nearly three-quarters of the company's total sales during that period. The prediction was made by CEO Clay Magouyrk during a recent meeting with financial analysts. He also revealed that new bookings are coming from a variety of customers, not just OpenAI , which is currently working with Oracle on a $500 billion project involving five new data centers.

Revenue forecast CFO's forecast on overall revenue and profits Oracle's executive vice president, Dough Kehring, has said the company expects an overall revenue of $225 billion and adjusted profits of $21 per share by fiscal 2030. This is significantly higher than analyst expectations of $198.4 billion in total sales and adjusted profits of $18.92 per share for the same period, according to LSEG data. After the cloud computing announcement, Oracle shares rose by 3% but fell about 2% in after-hours trading due to broader revenue and profit forecasts.

Growth trajectory Cloud revenue surged by 28% last quarter In the last quarter, Oracle's cloud revenue surged by 28% to $7.2 billion. Magouyrk revealed that in a single 30-day period last quarter, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure booked $65 billion in new commitments. This included a $20 billion deal with Meta Platforms. He emphasized that these recent bookings came from customers other than OpenAI, dispelling doubts about its customer base.