ShareChat cuts losses by 72% in FY25

ShareChat's expense cuts paid off, with total costs dropping 30% and pre-tax losses shrinking to ₹1,105 crore. Ad revenue dipped by 8%—thanks to slower digital ads and higher gaming taxes—but livestreaming brought in more money, rising nearly 8% to ₹434 crore. The company sees ads as just one piece of its income puzzle and is now focusing on new ways to earn.

Micro-dramas are the future for ShareChat

For FY26, ShareChat is rolling out subscriptions and doubling down on its micro-drama vertical—think short stories you can binge on your phone.

Its QuickTV app already has over 15 million downloads, and micro-dramas pull in 35 million monthly viewers who watch 200 million episodes every day.

The goal: about 30% revenue growth next year by mixing fresh content with smart cost control.