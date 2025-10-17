ShareChat cuts losses by 72% in FY25
ShareChat, the homegrown social media app, cut its losses by a huge 72% in FY25, bringing them down to ₹219 crore.
Revenue nudged up to ₹723 crore, and for the first time, its core social media business turned cash flow positive—a big milestone for the company.
Ad revenue dipped, but new income streams are emerging
ShareChat's expense cuts paid off, with total costs dropping 30% and pre-tax losses shrinking to ₹1,105 crore.
Ad revenue dipped by 8%—thanks to slower digital ads and higher gaming taxes—but livestreaming brought in more money, rising nearly 8% to ₹434 crore.
The company sees ads as just one piece of its income puzzle and is now focusing on new ways to earn.
Micro-dramas are the future for ShareChat
For FY26, ShareChat is rolling out subscriptions and doubling down on its micro-drama vertical—think short stories you can binge on your phone.
Its QuickTV app already has over 15 million downloads, and micro-dramas pull in 35 million monthly viewers who watch 200 million episodes every day.
The goal: about 30% revenue growth next year by mixing fresh content with smart cost control.