Oracle preparing another round of layoffs to accelerate AI investment
Oracle is getting ready for another round of layoffs, aiming to shift more resources toward its big push into artificial intelligence.
Managers have been asked to identify employees who could be affected before the next fiscal quarter starts on September 1, 2026.
This move comes after Oracle's global headcount fell by about 21,000, or roughly 13%, during its 2026 financial year through layoffs, attrition, and restructuring.
Oracle raising $45B-$50B for cloud AI
These job cuts are part of Oracle's strategy to fund massive investments in cloud infrastructure and AI tech.
The company is pouring billions into data centers and hardware, hoping to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion during 2026.
With competition heating up in the tech world, Oracle is betting big that streamlining now will help it meet skyrocketing demand for AI services down the road.