Oracle shares tumble 50% from their peak—here's what's up
Oracle's stock has dropped more than half since its September 2025 high, wiping out $463 billion in value.
Shares last traded at $174.86 on January 28, with trading activity much higher than usual as investors rethink the company's big bets on AI and its partnership with OpenAI.
Why does this matter?
This slide is making people question whether tech stocks tied to AI are really worth their sky-high prices.
Analysts have cut Oracle's long-term profit forecasts—one even slashed a long-term estimate to less than half of what management hoped for—because of massive spending plans that could push debt over $400 billion.
Recent legal questions about Oracle's debt disclosures and a major investor pulling out of a $10 billion data center project haven't helped confidence either.