Oracle shares tumble 50% from their peak—here's what's up

Why does this matter?

This slide is making people question whether tech stocks tied to AI are really worth their sky-high prices.

Analysts have cut Oracle's long-term profit forecasts—one even slashed a long-term estimate to less than half of what management hoped for—because of massive spending plans that could push debt over $400 billion.

Recent legal questions about Oracle's debt disclosures and a major investor pulling out of a $10 billion data center project haven't helped confidence either.