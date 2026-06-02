Oracle to cut 30,000 jobs amid cloud and AI pivot

Oracle faces severance and stock complaints

Oracle's cloud and AI divisions are booming: cloud revenue rose 44%, while AI-related revenues shot up by more than 200%.

The company committed nearly $50 billion in capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 in new data centers and infrastructure.

However, some departing employees aren't happy with capped severance payouts and the exclusion of unvested stock awards.

Petitions for better terms have reportedly been turned down.