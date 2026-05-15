Oracle withdraws job offers from IITs, NITs amid global layoffs

Oracle has withdrawn job and internship offers from students at several top Indian institutes, including IITs and NITs. The move comes after the company announced mass layoffs globally, including in India. The affected campuses include IIT-Delhi , IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, and others. Reports suggest that more than 50 offers could have been revoked across these institutions.

Hiring practices Offers retracted after aggressive hiring during placement season During the latest placement season, Oracle had aggressively hired students, making 25-35 offers at some campuses for software engineering and internship roles. However, placement cells have told The Economic Times that the company later started retracting selected offers. The number of affected students at individual institutes ranges from two to five. One student publicly raised the issue on LinkedIn, claiming Oracle cited "internal restructuring and headcount-related challenges" as reasons behind the withdrawals.

Strategic shift Oracle's cloud deal with OpenAI driving AI expansion Oracle has been reshaping its operations to support massive investments in AI infrastructure and cloud computing. The company's long-term cloud deal with OpenAI, estimated at $300 billion, is a key part of this strategy. The partnership focuses on building large-scale data centers capable of handling advanced AI workloads like those powering ChatGPT and other generative systems.

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