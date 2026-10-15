Organizations increased AI spending 31% yet struggle to show results
A new HTEC Global report says nearly eight in 10 organizations increased their AI spending over the past year by an average of 31%.
But despite all that investment, most are struggling to show real results.
The main issue isn't the tech itself; it's things like unclear goals and people and processes holding them back.
Organizations lack enterprise-wide AI visibility
27% of organizations actually know what they want from AI, and 71.5% of organizations lack comprehensive enterprise-wide visibility into AI adoption, usage patterns and outcomes.
Telecom companies are leading the way with adoption, while healthcare is treading carefully. Manufacturing struggles with data access, and retail can't always link outcomes directly to AI.
As these systems get smarter and more independent, having solid rules and risk plans is becoming more important, especially if companies want to see real value from their investments.