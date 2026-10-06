Orient Cables lists at ₹450 and falls 10% to ₹364.50

The IPO was massively popular, getting oversubscribed nearly 97 times.

Orient Cables works in fast-growing areas like telecom and renewable energy, with factories in Rajasthan and Bengaluru.

In FY26, total income rose by 42% to ₹1,182 crore from ₹832 crore in FY25 while profits held steady at around ₹54 crore.

The company plans to use the IPO funds for expansion and paying off debt, moves that could help it grow even more down the line.