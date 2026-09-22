Orient Cables opens 552cr IPO priced 258 to 272 each

Orient Cables (India) Ltd is opening its ₹552 crore IPO from September 25 to 29, with shares priced at ₹258 to ₹272 each.

The offer includes a fresh equity issue of ₹320 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹232 crore, a bit lower than earlier plans.

If you're tracking new listings, this could be one to watch.