Next Article
Oswal Energies to invest ₹320cr in Gujarat green hydrogen plant
Business
Oswal Energies is investing ₹320 crore over the next two years to set up a 20 MW green hydrogen plant in Gujarat, aiming to boost India's shift toward cleaner energy.
The plant is expected to be up and running in 12-15 months, focusing on supplying sectors like chemicals and fertilizers.
Greenzo Energy and Sinclair UK are key partners
Greenzo Energy will supply homegrown electrolysers for the project.
They're teaming up with Sinclair UK, who'll bring in advanced tech for storing and transporting hydrogen.
Oswal aims to build a complete hydrogen ecosystem
Oswal wants more than just one plant—they're working to create an entire hydrogen ecosystem using both Indian manufacturing and global technology.
With over 250 projects under their belt since 2013, they see this as a step toward making India a leader in green hydrogen worldwide.