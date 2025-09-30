Oswal Energies to invest ₹320cr in Gujarat green hydrogen plant

Greenzo Energy will supply homegrown electrolysers for the project. They're teaming up with Sinclair UK, who'll bring in advanced tech for storing and transporting hydrogen.

Oswal aims to build a complete hydrogen ecosystem

Oswal wants more than just one plant—they're working to create an entire hydrogen ecosystem using both Indian manufacturing and global technology.

With over 250 projects under their belt since 2013, they see this as a step toward making India a leader in green hydrogen worldwide.