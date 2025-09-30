Rays Power Infra plans ₹1,150 crore IPO

Funds to boost solar cell production

Most of the funds will go into building a massive 1.5GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh, with ₹500 crore set aside just for that project.

Another ₹200 crore will help with day-to-day operations, while the rest supports other business needs.

Rays Power Infra is also considering raising more cash before the IPO goes live.

The company's profits jumped 52% to ₹139.4 crore and revenue rose 16% to ₹1,220.6 crore for FY25, as it looks to grow even stronger against rivals like Sterling and Wilson Renewables.