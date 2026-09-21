Oura to pursue US IPO raising up to $2.2B
Business
Oura, the brand behind those sleek smart rings that track your sleep and heart rate, is planning to raise up to $2.2 billion by going public in the US this fall.
Despite a shaky market, big names like Eli Lilly and Dragoneer are showing strong interest in backing Oura's next chapter.
Oura offers 50 million shares priced $40-$44
Oura and some existing investors are offering 50 million shares, priced between $40 and $44 each, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OURA."
Top financial players, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan, are handling the deal.