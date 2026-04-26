Layoffs in tech sector nearing 900,000 mark since 2020

The tech industry is witnessing a major upheaval with more than 92,000 employees losing their jobs this year alone. This brings the total number of layoffs since 2020 to nearly 900,000, according to Layoffs.fyi data cited by CNBC. The trend has been fueled by companies such as Meta and Microsoft announcing massive job cuts while investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Industry shift Meta and Microsoft's massive job cuts Meta and Microsoft recently announced plans to cut over 20,000 jobs between them. The move comes as part of a larger trend in the tech industry where companies are investing billions into AI while simultaneously cutting down on their workforce costs. Meta plans to reduce its headcount by 10%, or nearly 8,000 jobs, while also canceling plans to fill around 6,000 open positions.

Workforce changes Voluntary buyouts and layoffs at other companies Along with Meta, Microsoft is also making major changes to its workforce. The company has announced a voluntary buyouts for eligible US employees. This comes as part of the tech giant's larger strategy to invest in AI technologies while streamlining its workforce. Other companies like Nike and Snap have also announced layoffs in line with this trend, further highlighting the shift within the industry.

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