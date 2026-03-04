Over 24,000 new companies registered in February alone
India just saw a big boost in new businesses—24,136 companies registered in February 2026, which is 37% more than last year's numbers for the same month.
It's the second-highest monthly total this financial year and shows a strong bounce-back from slower months like October and November.
IT and AI sectors see biggest growth
Most of these new businesses are private limited companies, with services like IT and consultancies making up the largest share—no surprise since this sector now powers over half of India's economy.
AI startups are also on the rise, with nearly 250 new ones registered last month alone.
Digital tools are helping even traditional sectors like retail get formalized faster.
Government schemes are also helping boost registrations
Schemes like Startup India have made it easier to launch a company by offering tax breaks, angel tax relief, and simpler rules for small firms.
Experts say these policies are a big reason behind the surge in registrations—even as overall economic growth is steady at around 7.6%.
For anyone thinking about starting up, it's clear: now might be one of the best times to jump in.