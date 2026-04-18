Over 73,000 tech jobs cut as firms adopt AI automation
Business
Big changes are hitting the tech world: more than 73,000 people from 95 companies, including Amazon and Meta, lost their jobs in just the first few months of 2026.
The main reason? Companies are leaning hard into AI and automation to boost efficiency, which means fewer roles for humans.
Finance HR and software jobs vulnerable
These layoffs make up a huge chunk (40%) of last year's total job cuts.
Experts say fields like finance, HR, and software development could see even more jobs replaced by AI soon.
If you're eyeing a career in tech (or really any field), staying adaptable and picking up new skills is more important than ever as workplaces shift toward AI-powered operations.