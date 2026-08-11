Over 80% of Philips's global AI innovations come from India

Philips has put ₹1,750 crore into its Indian centers over the last four to five years, focusing on manufacturing and smarter healthcare tech.

Thanks to these efforts, 58% of healthcare professionals in India report average annual time savings of at least 132 hours with AI tools, giving them more time for patients.

Still, 86% say all AI outputs require human oversight; 78% have had to correct AI-generated misinformation; 45% of healthcare professionals say AI training at their organizations is limited or inconsistent.