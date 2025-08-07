Over 80,000 tech layoffs this year as AI takes center stage

Companies that have laid off employees

Microsoft laid off over 15,000 workers to support its $80 billion push into AI infrastructure.

Intel is letting go up to 25,000 employees worldwide as it tries to bounce back from losses and get more streamlined for the AI era.

TCS in India plans to cut around 12,000 mid-senior roles.

Meta, HP, and Amazon are also trimming teams—not just in traditional roles but even some positions—as they look for more agile ways of working.