Over 80,000 tech layoffs this year as AI takes center stage
Big changes are hitting the tech world this year—more than 80,000 people have lost their jobs across 176 companies as the industry leans hard into AI and automation.
July alone saw nearly 25,000 layoffs, with giants like Microsoft and Intel making deep cuts to focus on new tech priorities.
Companies that have laid off employees
Microsoft laid off over 15,000 workers to support its $80 billion push into AI infrastructure.
Intel is letting go up to 25,000 employees worldwide as it tries to bounce back from losses and get more streamlined for the AI era.
TCS in India plans to cut around 12,000 mid-senior roles.
Meta, HP, and Amazon are also trimming teams—not just in traditional roles but even some positions—as they look for more agile ways of working.
Demand for new skills in automation and advanced tech
Even though lots of roles are disappearing, there's still strong demand for people with fresh skills in automation and advanced tech.
The message is clear: the kinds of jobs available in tech are changing fast—so staying adaptable matters more than ever.