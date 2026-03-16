Over half of start-up listings from 2025 now in red

A year after a wave of venture-backed start-ups flocked to Dalal Street, many of their stocks are now trading below their issue price. A Moneycontrol analysis reveals that eight out of the 15 new-age tech companies that went public through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025 are trading below their issue price. The trend is attributed to market volatility, aggressive IPO pricing, and a reassessment of growth and profitability expectations after these companies began reporting quarterly results.

External factors War in West Asia impacting investor sentiment Market volatility, especially due to the ongoing war in West Asia, has been a major factor behind the recent underperformance of newly listed stocks. Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capitalmind, an investment advisory firm, said that the war in West Asia has taken everything down. He added that newly listed companies tend to react more sharply in such environments and venture capital lock-ins could also start putting pressure on these stocks.

Investor sentiment Conflict affecting investor appetite for tech listings The ongoing conflict is also impacting investor appetite for technology listings. As Moneycontrol reported, the escalating tensions have affected IPO plans of several late-stage start-ups, with companies preparing for lower valuations or delays in their listing timelines. Global investors have also become cautious as sovereign wealth funds from West Asia—an important source of capital for Indian start-ups—may prioritize regional deployments amid the conflict, potentially slowing flows into technology companies.

Advertisement

Market correction Broader reset after IPO frenzy The correction in start-up stocks also reflects a broader reset after a period of strong investor appetite for IPOs. Over the past two years, India's IPO market has seen a surge in venture-backed companies going public as late-stage private funding tightened and investors chased high-growth technology stories. Shriram Subramanian, founder and MD of advisory firm InGovern, said "There has been a sense of mania in the last couple of years in India."

Advertisement

Financial transparency Start-ups post-IPO: The reality check Another factor under investor scrutiny is how companies perform after they start reporting results as public entities. Start-ups often try to show better financials before their IPO, especially with investors looking for clearer paths to profitability. Subramanian said "What companies do is dress up the financials before the IPO. But once the company starts operating normally after listing, the reality becomes clearer and the numbers start showing up."