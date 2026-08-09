Ownly and Magicpin expand in India's food delivery market
Business
Ownly and Magicpin are stepping up in India's food delivery market, which has mostly been ruled by Swiggy and Zomato.
Both apps are growing fast by teaming up with more restaurants and getting more orders in big cities.
Magicpin's CEO says its rise is thanks to being open and working closely with restaurant partners.
NRAI Bengaluru says competition benefits all
With new players like Ownly focusing on helping restaurants earn more, and aiming for a win-win for both eateries and customers, the market is getting less dependent on just two major apps.
Restaurant groups have raised issues about unfair discounts from bigger platforms, but Ananth Narayan, Chapter Head, NRAI Bengaluru, welcomes the competition, saying it is good and that it's a win-win for everybody.