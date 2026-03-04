Oxa secures $50 million government boost for self-driving tech
Business
Oxa, an Oxford-based startup working on self-driving tech for industrial vehicles, has raised $103 million in total, including $50 million from the UK's National Wealth Fund and backing from NVIDIA's NVentures.
Their focus? Making things like moving goods around ports and factories fully automated.
Co-founder Newman says their tech is an economic no-brainer
Co-founder Paul Newman says automating these tasks just makes sense economically.
With this new funding (plus support from investors like BP Ventures), Oxa plans to ramp up its AI and robotics, aiming to make industrial work safer, faster, and more efficient worldwide.
Even the UK Industry Minister called them a leader in digital transformation—pretty big praise!