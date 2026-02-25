OYO parent adds ex-SEBI chief Tyagi ahead of IPO

Tyagi's experience will be invaluable, says Agarwal

Tyagi's deep experience in financial regulation is expected to help PRISM strengthen its governance as it readies for public markets.

PRISM founder Ritesh Agarwal said: "Ajay ji brings depth in capital-markets regulation, governance, and public-institution stewardship, and his experience will be invaluable as PRISM strives to scale while strengthening governance standards and long-term accountability."

He'll be joining a pretty impressive board that already includes names like ex-Starbucks CFO Troy Alstead and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik.