OYO parent adds ex-SEBI chief Tyagi ahead of IPO
OYO's parent company, PRISM, just added former SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi as an Independent Director.
This move comes as PRISM gears up for its big IPO, which was quietly filed at the end of 2025 and aims to raise ₹6,650 crore at a $7-8 billion valuation.
Tyagi's experience will be invaluable, says Agarwal
Tyagi's deep experience in financial regulation is expected to help PRISM strengthen its governance as it readies for public markets.
PRISM founder Ritesh Agarwal said: "Ajay ji brings depth in capital-markets regulation, governance, and public-institution stewardship, and his experience will be invaluable as PRISM strives to scale while strengthening governance standards and long-term accountability."
He'll be joining a pretty impressive board that already includes names like ex-Starbucks CFO Troy Alstead and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik.
Tyagi's impressive background
Tyagi is a seasoned IAS officer who led SEBI from 2017 to 2022 and has worked on everything from capital markets to bankruptcy law.
He studied engineering and computer science and earned his master's at Harvard—so he definitely knows his stuff when it comes to both business and policy.