OYO parent Oravel reports PAT of ₹200cr for Q1FY26

OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays Limited, just had a standout first quarter for FY26—profits after tax jumped to over ₹200 crore, more than double last year's number. Revenue also shot up 47% to ₹2,019 crore, and gross booking value surged 144% to ₹7,227 crore.

₹550cr EBITDA and bonus share issue announced Oravel's earnings before interest and other costs (EBITDA) rose to ₹550 crore this quarter. The board also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue for shareholders.

For all of FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹6,252.8 crore and a PAT of ₹2,448 crore.

Oravel rebrands as PRISM Life Oravel has officially rebranded as PRISM Life—a move that signals their focus on lifestyle hospitality.

Now the umbrella brand for OYO and premium names like Belvilla and Clubhouse, PRISM Life wants to be known for more than just hotels.