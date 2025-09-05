OYO parent Oravel reports PAT of ₹200cr for Q1FY26
OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays Limited, just had a standout first quarter for FY26—profits after tax jumped to over ₹200 crore, more than double last year's number.
Revenue also shot up 47% to ₹2,019 crore, and gross booking value surged 144% to ₹7,227 crore.
₹550cr EBITDA and bonus share issue announced
Oravel's earnings before interest and other costs (EBITDA) rose to ₹550 crore this quarter. The board also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue for shareholders.
For all of FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹6,252.8 crore and a PAT of ₹2,448 crore.
Oravel rebrands as PRISM Life
Oravel has officially rebranded as PRISM Life—a move that signals their focus on lifestyle hospitality.
Now the umbrella brand for OYO and premium names like Belvilla and Clubhouse, PRISM Life wants to be known for more than just hotels.
OYO's global footprint and tech focus
By March 2025, OYO managed over 120,000 vacation homes and 21,000 hotels across 35+ countries—including new additions like Motel 6 in the US.
Founder Ritesh Agarwal says they're betting big on AI and tech to drive even more global growth under the fresh PRISM Life brand.