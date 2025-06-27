OYO's new hotel in Gurugram is straight out of Kyoto

OYO has launched India's first Japanese-themed hotel under its premium brand, SUNDAY. The new property is located in Gurugram and is the largest SUNDAY Hotel in India with 217 rooms. The hotel spans over 50,000 square feet and is located at M3M SkyLoft on New Golf Course Road Extension. It was launched as part of an MoU with Oravel Stays and M3M to develop hospitality spaces across Gurgaon and Noida.

Unique offerings Hotel features traditional Japanese elements The new hotel features traditional Japanese elements such as an Ofuro (a type of bath) for relaxation and a 20-seater Japanese restaurant. The restaurant serves a curated menu of delicacies including sushi, udon, tofu ramen, donburi, and onigiri. For guests looking for long-term extended stays in India, a special 54-room wing has also been created at this hotel.

Staff expertise Hotel has hired Japanese-speaking staff To further enhance the guest experience, the hotel has also hired Japanese-speaking staff. This move is part of OYO's commitment to providing an authentic Japanese experience at its new property. The company hopes that this unique offering will attract more Japanese guests and businesses looking for a culturally immersive stay in India.