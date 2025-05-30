OYO seeks new name for parent firm ahead of IPO
What's the story
Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, has launched a campaign to rename the company's parent firm, Oravel Stays.
The move comes as part of a larger strategy to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and expand into more premium segments.
Agarwal has called for name suggestions that would help create a "new identity" for the company.
Name suggestions
Name should be bold and one-word
Agarwal said the name should be bold and one-word, with a global appeal, and should not be rooted in any specific culture or language.
It should feel tech-forward, sharp yet human, memorable, and broad enough to extend beyond hospitality, ideally with a .com domain.
He offered ₹3 lakh and a chance to meet him as a prize.
Strategic direction
OYO's future plans
Agarwal said, "We're renaming the corporate brand behind it all. Not the hotel chain, not a consumer product, but the parent company powering a global ecosystem of urban innovation and modern living."
He added that they believe it's time for a new kind of global brand—"born in India, but built for the world."
The name chosen from this contest could also be used for a premium hotels app that OYO is planning to launch soon.
Information
IPO to launch in Q4
The company has already lined up five investment banks for a crucial presentation to its key shareholder, SoftBank, in June, which could determine its path toward public listing. OYO plans to launch the IPO in Q4 of the current fiscal year.